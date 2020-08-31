The Franklin County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
That brings the county’s total to 480 cases since the pandemic began, with nearly half of those occurring in August.
The month ended with 223 cases, 198 in the community at large and the rest in long-term care facilities.
There are 88 cases active in the community with no active cases among long-term care residents.
Virus-related deaths in Franklin County remain at 14, and 378 people have recovered from the virus.
FCHD is offering testing every Tuesday in September. Registration opens at the website fchd.org on the Friday prior to Tuesday’s testing. To register, click on the blue testing button on the website.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 381 new confirmed cases at his press conference Monday for a statewide total of 48,396 cases since pandemic began.
There were three new deaths, bringing the total to 933 Kentuckians whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
Beshear said a release from the White House Coronavirus Task Force has Franklin County in the yellow zone for counties with a positive test rate over the past seven days between 5% and 10%.
Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, 59 are in the red or yellow zones. Those in the red zone have a positive test rate of 10% or higher.
The state’s testing positivity rating dropped to 4.42%.
