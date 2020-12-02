Two women, ages 71 and 90, who contracted the coronavirus became the 19th and 20th victims in the county, according to Franklin County Health Department numbers released Wednesday.
“We can confirm that 20 people with COVID-19 have sadly passed in Franklin County,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly told The State Journal. “However, we cannot confirm that the cause of death was actually deemed to be COVID.”
“We are working closely with the state currently to reconcile these numbers, but understandably the thorough review committee can cause some delays.”
FCHD also reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 198 and the total number of local residents who have ever tested positive to 1,497.
“We are still contacting cases from November, so our November numbers may change,” said FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker. “But at this time we had 567 in the month of November — doubling what we saw in August, which was our highest month at 223.”
According to the state’s incidence rate map, Franklin County is still in the red zone, the most severe, with an average of 36.4 new daily cases per 100,000 population.
“The surge in new cases has resulted in public health resources being strained beyond capacity, even here in Franklin County,” Mattingly added. “While our staff works to call everyone, it’s important for everyone to help us.”
She said those who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and their contacts should quarantine at home and not wait for a call from the health department. Those quarantining should stay home for 14 days and stay away from those they live with, using a separate bathroom if possible.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of these families that have lost a loved one and with those that are still battling this virus,” Mattingly said.
FCHD tested 189 people at Tuesday’s testing event and is hosting its next free testing event from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration at fchd.org is required and opens at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.
