The first week of the year has been eventful for the Franklin County Health Department.
“We were able to vaccinate 230 health care workers and first responders yesterday — we are working our way through Tier 1A and 1B,” said Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director.
“When we host these events we schedule a vaccine per minute,” she added. “Not to brag, but that is efficient!”
Parker said the health department is working through the tiers as comprehensively and safely as possible and encourages the community to be patient.
“We have been busy,” she said.
On Tuesday, FCHD tested 214 residents at a free drive-thru event at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.
The health department also reported 35 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in the county since the pandemic began in March to 2,169. Health officials expect that number to continue to rise.
“The state website has Franklin County at 2,226,” Parker said. “We have looked into this discrepancy and it does appear that there are that many results we are awaiting to confirm with the team.”
There are 201 active coronavirus cases in the community.
A total of 30 Franklin County residents had COVID-19 when they died, and COVID was confirmed as the cause of death for 20 of them. The other cases are under review.
Franklin County remains in the red zone with an incidence rate of 33.3. The incidence rate is the average new daily cases per 100,000 population. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What about Walgreens?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.