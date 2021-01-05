010521 COVID map

The first week of the year has been eventful for the Franklin County Health Department.

“We were able to vaccinate 230 health care workers and first responders yesterday — we are working our way through Tier 1A and 1B,” said Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director.

“When we host these events we schedule a vaccine per minute,” she added. “Not to brag, but that is efficient!”

Parker said the health department is working through the tiers as comprehensively and safely as possible and encourages the community to be patient.

“We have been busy,” she said.

On Tuesday, FCHD tested 214 residents at a free drive-thru event at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.

The health department also reported 35 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in the county since the pandemic began in March to 2,169. Health officials expect that number to continue to rise.

“The state website has Franklin County at 2,226,” Parker said. “We have looked into this discrepancy and it does appear that there are that many results we are awaiting to confirm with the team.”

There are 201 active coronavirus cases in the community.

A total of 30 Franklin County residents had COVID-19 when they died, and COVID was confirmed as the cause of death for 20 of them. The other cases are under review.

Franklin County remains in the red zone with an incidence rate of 33.3. The incidence rate is the average new daily cases per 100,000 population. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25.

