Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order that designates $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund.

The fund will provide relief for those at risk of natural gas, water, wastewater or electricity service disconnection. These funds will be available through Dec. 1 or until the money runs out. 

Customers can apply through Community Action of Kentucky, which administers the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and is accustomed to assisting Kentuckians in paying their utility bills. The Frankfort office is Bluegrass Community Action Partnership. Customers can call 502-695-5615 to set up an appointment to apply for the funds.

The executive order also ends the statewide moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment of utilities. Under direction of the order, the Frankfort Plant Board is automatically enrolling any accounts with a past-due balance in a default payment plan.  

Customers don't need to contact the office to set up payment arrangements. Past due balances will be split into monthly installments according to the following:

Past Due Balance Pay Arrangement

Up to $600 — 6 months

$601 to $1,200 — 12 months

$1,202 to $1,800 — 18 months

More than $1,801 — 24 months

The amount due on future bills starting in December will include current charges and the monthly payment toward the back balance. Accounts that default on the new payment plans will be subject to disconnection on or after Jan. 4.

