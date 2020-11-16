Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order that designates $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund.
The fund will provide relief for those at risk of natural gas, water, wastewater or electricity service disconnection. These funds will be available through Dec. 1 or until the money runs out.
Customers can apply through Community Action of Kentucky, which administers the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and is accustomed to assisting Kentuckians in paying their utility bills. The Frankfort office is Bluegrass Community Action Partnership. Customers can call 502-695-5615 to set up an appointment to apply for the funds.
The executive order also ends the statewide moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment of utilities. Under direction of the order, the Frankfort Plant Board is automatically enrolling any accounts with a past-due balance in a default payment plan.
Customers don't need to contact the office to set up payment arrangements. Past due balances will be split into monthly installments according to the following:
Past Due Balance Pay Arrangement
Up to $600 — 6 months
$601 to $1,200 — 12 months
$1,202 to $1,800 — 18 months
More than $1,801 — 24 months
The amount due on future bills starting in December will include current charges and the monthly payment toward the back balance. Accounts that default on the new payment plans will be subject to disconnection on or after Jan. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.