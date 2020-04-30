High school spring sports were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday the KSHAA said the dead period will be extended through May 31.
The KHSAA also said when high school sports activity resumes will depend on Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidelines for reopening the state.
Spring football fell by the wayside, and when or if the fall season will happen is in limbo.
But that hasn’t stopped local players from preparing.
“It was pretty tough,” FHS junior Parks Pressley said about missing spring football. “Your junior season is when colleges start showing up for players, and your senior season is when you can show off.
“Now I’m not even sure we’ll have a season next year.”
FHS and Western Hills would have wrapped up spring football today while Franklin County would have finished its first week.
WHHS sophomore linebacker Jacob Fields had 116 tackles last season to lead the Wolverines, and he's preparing for the upcoming season.
“I’m working out every day,” he said. “I’m hoping we get back to playing and practicing. We play in a few 7-on-7 tournaments (in the summer). Not practicing as a team will probably set us back a little bit.”
Isaac Prado, like all athletes in town, is making adjustments.
“It’s been a little bit tough,” said the sophomore lineman. “I usually work out with the team, and now I’m working out on my own, working on my cardio.“
Pressley, who transferred from Madison Central, is in his first year at Frankfort. This past football season he played fullback, running back, nose guard and defensive end, and he was thinking about playing a new position this fall.
“This year I was thinking about playing linebacker,” Pressley said. “My coaches were willing to teach me all about that position, and then this happened.
“We moved across the street from a gym, and it’s very frustrating not to be able to go there.”
But Pressley has been working out for the upcoming season. All three players said they haven’t given much thought to the season being canceled.
“I’m more worried about them pushing back the start of the season,” Pressley said.
While the trio miss playing football, there’s another aspect of the sport that’s been lacking.
“I miss being with my friends, being with them on the practice field,” Prado said. “Nothing compares to being on a football team, and I’m missing that bonding time.”
