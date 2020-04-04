Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians that wearing a cloth mask does not replace social distancing requirements.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations advising Americans to wear cloth masks in public when it is difficult to practice social distancing, like at the grocery store.
Beshear said Kentuckians should be donating their stock of N95 masks and surgical masks to health care facilities and use homemade cloth masks instead.
Beshear also reminded people to keep washing their hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and to refrain from touching their face, even if they’re wearing a mask.
Kentucky’s confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 92 Saturday to a total of 917.
Beshear announced three more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state total to 40. The majority of those dying from the highly contagious respiratory virus had underlying health conditions.
Out of Saturday’s 917 confirmed cases, 76 were hospitalized, Beshear said.
Beshear announced one new positive COVID-19 case in Franklin County on Saturday.
However, Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, said the health department has not be notified of a new confirmed case.
Parker said this could be because the health department has not been notified yet, and will be, or the new positive case actually lives in another county but was tested in Franklin County.
On Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County grew to eight. If FCHD receives confirmation of the case Beshear reported on Saturday, Franklin County's count will grow to nine.
No one in Franklin County has died due to the virus.
Beshear reminded everyone that social distancing, or staying 6 feet apart, is the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing is also helping slow the spread of the flu in the state, he added.
Donations of personal protection equipment, such as sterile gloves, surgical masks, face shields, N95 masks and surgical gowns, can be made at every Kentucky State Police post.
KSP Post 12 in Frankfort is located at 1250 Louisville Road.
For more information on COVID-19 visit frankfortema.org and kycovid19.ky.gov
