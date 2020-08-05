The Housing Authority of Frankfort will receive $63,590 as part of an additional $4.9 million in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Wednesday. The funding will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.

“Kentucky families need our support as they face the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. I’ve heard from housing authorities regarding the urgency of this federal assistance, and I was pleased to work with them to help Kentuckians through this pandemic,” McConnell said.

“When we wrote the CARES Act in my office, we focused on sending relief directly to families in need. As a result, the bold rescue legislation is delivering assistance in every part of our commonwealth.”

