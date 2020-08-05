The Housing Authority of Frankfort will receive $63,590 as part of an additional $4.9 million in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Wednesday. The funding will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.
“Kentucky families need our support as they face the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. I’ve heard from housing authorities regarding the urgency of this federal assistance, and I was pleased to work with them to help Kentuckians through this pandemic,” McConnell said.
“When we wrote the CARES Act in my office, we focused on sending relief directly to families in need. As a result, the bold rescue legislation is delivering assistance in every part of our commonwealth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.