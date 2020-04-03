Doris
Doris is a 3-year-old mixed breed available for adoption at the Franklin County Humane Society. The animal shelter is closed to the public but appointments are being scheduled for those wanting to adopt or foster a pet. (Photo submitted)

The Franklin County Humane Society has implemented additional measures to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The animal shelter is no longer open to the public but is available by phone at 502-875-7297 or by emailing contact.fchsky@gmail.com during regular business hours — noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The shelter is closed on Mondays.

There are still a number of animals available for adoption or fostering. They can be found online.

Adoption fees have been waived, but monetary donations are still being accepted online. The humane society is not accepting cash at this time. Checks may be mailed to 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.

“Donations have already dragged to a halt, and we are likely to lose significant revenue in the coming months due to impacts to our events schedule and the broader economy, among other things,” the humane society said in a press release. “We need your help to make up some of the difference.”

In-kind donations of items and supplies are still needed. They can be dropped off outside the gate between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt or foster a pet must submit an application and email it to the humane society. Staff will schedule appointments by phone once the application has been returned.

The animal shelter is currently only taking in animals in emergency and public safety situations.

“We are discouraging owner surrenders and will work with individuals to help them keep their animals,” the press release stated.

Following a directive from the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners, the humane society has also suspended all nonessential procedures, including spay/neuter surgeries. No surgery appointments will be scheduled until restrictions are lifted.

The animal shelter is not allowing any volunteers in at this time and all off-site events have been cancelled.

Anyone with questions should contact the humane society.

