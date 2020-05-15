The Franklin County Humane Society will reopen by appointment with certain protocols and restrictions in place on Tuesday, May 26.
The building and grounds at 1041 Kentucky Ave. remain closed to the public and those with appointments should be prepared to wait outside the gates.
Animal shelter staff will be available by phone at 502-875-7297 or email at contact@fchsky@gmail.com during regular business hours — Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.
To secure an appointment an application must be downloaded, completed and emailed to the humane society. The application can be found at https://www.fchsanimals.org/uploads/9/1/0/8/91088192/adoption_application_2-2018.pdf.
All applications for adoption and fostering must be submitted electronically. Call the office for assistance with the application and staff with help with the process.
Appointments are scheduled by phone after the application has been submitted. Applicants should check out the adoptable pets before calling for an appointment.
Adoption fees are:
• Puppies up to 6 months of age, purebred and small breed dogs, $90
• Dogs over 6 months of age, $75
• Dogs over 6 years of age, $40
• Pitbull type dogs, $25
• Kittens up to 6 months of age, $35 or two for $50
• Purebred and declawed cats, $50
• Cats over 6 months of age, $35
• Cats over 5 years of age, $25
• Barn cats and working cats, $15
Appointment times are not flexible. Upon arrival, residents must wait at the gate and call the shelter. A staff member will come out to discuss the procedures that need to be followed. Be prepared to wear a mask when interacting with shelter staff.
The Myrna Mitchell Community Spay/Neuter program will resume at the clinic at 231 E. Main St. The program is open to residents of Frankfort and Franklin County only. Call or email the shelter to register and a link to the online form will be sent. Once the form is completed, residents can call to schedule an appointment.
Intake of animals will continue to be limited to emergencies or public safety issues only. Emergencies include sick or injured stray animals, animals required to be quarantined or impounded by Animal Control or involved in a law enforcement issue.
Call before bringing any animal to the shelter. You will be expected to provide proof of residency. Pets from outside of Franklin County will not be accepted. No exceptions.
The humane society is currently discouraging owner surrenders and will work with owners to help them keep their animals.
Staff continues to clean and sanitize surfaces and equipment after every use and appointment and are practicing social distancing. However, volunteers are not allowed at the shelter at this time.
Monetary donations are more important than ever and can be made online. Cash donations are not being accepted, but checks can be mailed.
Donations of supplies are being accepted and must be left at the gate between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.