Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person classes at Kentucky public schools have been canceled for the remainder of the school year.
Shortly after Gov. Andy Beshear met virtually with school leaders on Monday afternoon, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber announced the closure on social media.
"We will be coming out with guidance during the next few days," Barber said when asked what day will be students' last day of the school year.
Nontraditional Instruction (NTI) will continue for students until further notice. All activities and athletics are officially canceled.
“As of now, NTI will continue through the end of the school year,” Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp told The State Journal. “Our last day currently is May 20.”
Students have been out of the classroom since mid-March and educators agree that NTI — usually reserved for short-term school closures due to inclement weather — isn’t beneficial for the long term.
“It’s not advantageous for our students if we continue forward with NTI. It’s not designed to be used like that,” Barber said at an FIS board meeting last week.
State leaders have already canceled standardized testing usually scheduled for May.
"I know for many this is hard," Beshear said.
The cancelation of in-person classes came just hours after Ohio’s Gov. Mike DeWine closed schools in his state for the rest of the academic year. Neighboring states Tennessee and Indiana have done the same.
The state requires schools to provide 1,062 hours of instruction per school year. However, Beshear has the power to cut the academic year short through an executive order.
“Absent public health reasons to do otherwise … all districts need to keep striving to reach 1,062 hours using NTI,” Kevin Brown, interim education commissioner, said, adding that doing so ensures “equity of educational access across the state.”
Both FIS and FCS are working on options and plans for graduation, officials said.
"It doesn't look at this stage that we can have in-person graduation," Beshear added. "It's not fair. It isn't. This is a time we are all called on to do more than we thought we could."
