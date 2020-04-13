Frankfort and Franklin County have seen an uptick in overnight crime in the last six weeks.
These crimes include vehicle thefts, vehicle break-ins and vandalism, and the majority of the suspects are juveniles, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire and and Frankfort Police Chief Charles Adams said.
That’s why Quire and Adams voiced their support for a new curfew for juveniles during the city's and county’s weekly COVID-19 press conference Monday.
“We don’t do this lightly,” Adams said, adding that they usually see an uptick in these types of crimes at the beginning of summer break, not in March and April.
Effective immediately on Monday night, Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells announced they would be signing the executive orders mandating a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for anyone under age 18.
The curfew will allow exceptions for juveniles who are accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult over age 21 who has been given permission by the parent or guardian to care for the juvenile. Juveniles who are either going to or from work during the curfew are also exempted.
On first offense, those who violate the curfew will receive a citation and their parents will be notified. On second offense, there will be a fine of up to $250. If the curfew order is violated for a third or more time, the fine will be $500.
