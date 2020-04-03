At a time when many people are feeling isolated, it may be stronger for those in jail.
As jail officials in Franklin County canceled visitation and inmate programs in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the prisoners have less to look forward to, Franklin County Regional Jail Lt. Ashley Mulder said.
So the jail decided to have an art contest.
“The chief deputy (Richard Mazzacone), Jailer (Jake) Banta and I sat down and talked about it a little bit,” Mulder said. “We don’t have any classes going on. We suspended visitation.”
Those discussions, she said, led to the art contest. The inmates were allowed to submit one drawing per housing pod, either an individual or a group work. Each pod was responsible for choosing its own submission. Each piece had to have a Kentucky Derby theme, she said.
In the end, 10 were submitted. The pictures were then posted on the jail’s Facebook page for public voting, which ended Friday morning.
“We have some talented people in here,” Mulder said. “They were excited about it. I told them last week and they had until Wednesday to finish.”
The winning picture was submitted without a name, Mulder said, but the pod will win a prize of some kind.
“We may give them ice cream or something off canteen that they wouldn’t normally get,” she said.
The contest may continue in some form.
“We’re thinking about making this a monthly thing until (the coronavirus pandemic) is over,” she said. “It makes it easier on the officers and inmates when everyone is happy.”
