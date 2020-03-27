As Kentuckians hunkered down for the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s jails faced their own challenges.
Occupancy at the Franklin County Regional Jail, which normally houses about 300 prisoners, including those from Franklin County as well as some serving state or federal sentences, is down 25%.
Throughout Kentucky, arrests have decreased, prisoner transfers between counties have ended and police have been making fewer arrests, following orders and recommendations from the governor.
Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta said in an email he started implementing precautions March 13 to protect his staff and the prisoners as well.
The changes have been far-reaching, from suspending visitation and other inmate programs to minimizing movement within the jail, he said.
Jail staff, officers and new inmates are all screened as they enter the jail, he said.
The jail has also installed air scrubbers and is distributing additional hygiene products to inmates, he said. And there’s plenty of cleaning, social distancing and handwashing as well.
With the court system reducing the number of in-person court proceedings and using video systems, jailers have not had to take prisoners outside the facility either, he said.
Banta said the jail currently houses about 225 prisoners, down 75 from normal.
“The judges, prosecutors and DPA (Department of Public Advocacy) have been extremely helpful in population reduction,” Banta wrote. ”The average incoming arrestees have dramatically decreased.”
The inmate population has been very “understanding” of the current situation and changes, he said. Though inmates cannot have live visitors, the jail’s tablet vendor has increased free visitation time from 30 minutes to 60 minutes per inmate, and the phone provider is also giving inmates one free call per week.
“The inmates have shown understanding during the crisis,” Banta wrote. “The video visitation provided by the tablets has been a blessing during this.”
The jail staff has been keeping on top of things as well.
“My staff has done an outstanding job responding to all the changes,” Banta wrote. “There are new challenges every day in normal circumstances at the jail. These are uncharted waters for all of us and we adapt every day.”
