Looking for a fun, free way to get a bit of exercise and enjoy art in a natural environment? Josephine Sculpture Park’s 30 acres of walking trails among 70-plus public art installations in a wildlife habitat remains open from dusk to dawn.
For a map of the park, children’s activities and safety information, check out the virtual visitor’s center.
JSP reminds visitors not to touch the sculptures at this time — even if the sign says it is OK to touch — and to practice social distancing.
Visitors are reminded that due to the coronavirus pandemic use of facilities, including restrooms, the visitor center and handicap golf cart, are temporarily unavailable.
Two in-person programs — nARTure Tuesday, which is hosted by JSP Program Director Jeri Howell and features nature-based art and activities, and Sculpture Saturday, which features JSP Park Studio Manager and Artist in Residence Riley Fichter giving fun faces about different sculptures — have been suspended. However, both will continue as virtual programming and will be available at noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays on the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages and website blog.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, JSP will host a tour of the night sky virtually on its website.
On Saturday, April 25, JSP will offer a self-guided night sky tour in honor of the Hubble space telescope turning 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.