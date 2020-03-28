Josephine Sculpture Park
Buy Now

Josephine Sculpture Park

Looking for a fun, free way to get a bit of exercise and enjoy art in a natural environment? Josephine Sculpture Park’s 30 acres of walking trails among 70-plus public art installations in a wildlife habitat remains open from dusk to dawn.

For a map of the park, children’s activities and safety information, check out the virtual visitor’s center.

JSP reminds visitors not to touch the sculptures at this time — even if the sign says it is OK to touch — and to practice social distancing.

Visitors are reminded that due to the coronavirus pandemic use of facilities, including restrooms, the visitor center and handicap golf cart, are temporarily unavailable.

Two in-person programs — nARTure Tuesday, which is hosted by JSP Program Director Jeri Howell and features nature-based art and activities, and Sculpture Saturday, which features JSP Park Studio Manager and Artist in Residence Riley Fichter giving fun faces about different sculptures — have been suspended. However, both will continue as virtual programming and will be available at noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays on the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages and website blog.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, JSP will host a tour of the night sky virtually on its website.

On Saturday, April 25, JSP will offer a self-guided night sky tour in honor of the Hubble space telescope turning 30.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription