Josephine Sculpture Park will be open by appointment starting Monday to its email subscribers and members only.
Appointments will last for 1½ hours. People are asked to arrive promptly at their scheduled time. A group is limited to one car with a maximum of 10 people from a household.
Visitors are asked to leave the park promptly, no later than the end of their scheduled visit.
JSP is unable to sanitize the sculptures and recommends that visitors don’t touch or climb on them at this time. JSP is also unable to sanitize picnic tables and seating regularly. Visitors may bring chairs or a blanket for seating.
Restrooms, the visitor center and other buildings are closed to the public, and golf carts will not be available.
Groups should be limited to people living in the same household, and because one other group may be at JSP at the same time, people should practice social distancing with the other group.
A hand sanitizer station is available for the public’s use, and anyone who has been sick within the past two weeks or has run a fever within 48 hours is asked to reschedule their visit.
Members and email subscribers will receive a link to schedule a visit.
