Editor's Note: This article was updated with more information at 2:49 p.m. on May 11.
To prepare to reopen next week, Juniper Hill Park’s golf course will be closed effective immediately.
Shawn Pickens, director of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites said the grounds crew needs time to work on the course without other people around since social distancing has made it difficult to do their work.
On May 18, both Juniper Hill and Lakeview Park plan to start allowing golf cart use on the courses again.
During a weekly press conference held by officials with the City of Frankfort, Franklin County and the Franklin County Health Department, Pickens and Lakeview Park Director Charlie Lewis shared that every golf cart at each golf course will be thoroughly sanitized between uses and only one person per cart will be allowed.
To use the golf course, golfers are asked to schedule a tee time in advance. Both parks will not accept cash payments, and Pickens said Juniper Hill plans to take payments over the phone.
Both Lakeview and Juniper Hill plan to schedule tee times 15 to 20 minutes apart.
At Lakeview’s driving range, Lewis said balls and buckets will be sanitized between uses. Golfers will also be kept 10 feet apart at all times. Appointments will also be required to use the driving range.
Both golf courses are working on ways to reduce person-to-person contact as much as possible.
Although both parks have not been issuing golf carts, anyone who wanted to walk the courses have been welcome to do so.
Lewis said everyone has done a great job practicing social distancing so far.
To schedule a tee time or for more information, call Juniper Hill at 502-875-8558 or Lakeview at 502-695-5870.
Information may also be found at the Franklin County Fiscal Court website, franklincounty.ky.gov, and the City of Frankfort website, frankfort.ky.gov.
