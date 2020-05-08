Juniper Hill and Lakeview golf courses will begin requiring tee times for play on Monday, May 18.

Both courses are using rules of operation based on the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing will be required, and play will be allowed by scheduled tee time only.

Golf carts will be available for use, but there can be just one person per cart.

The pro shops at both courses will be closed to the public, but golfers may call the pro shops to schedule a tee time, and payment will be taken by credit card over the phone. No cash will be accepted.

Lakeview's driving range will also operate by reservation only. All spots on the range are 10 feet apart, and golfers must call to schedule a time to use the range.

To schedule a tee time or for more information, call Juniper Hill at 502-875-8558 or Lakeview at 502-695-5870.

Information may also be found at the Franklin County Fiscal Court website, franklincounty.ky.gov, and the City of Frankfort website, frankfort.ky.gov.

