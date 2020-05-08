Juniper Hill and Lakeview golf courses will begin requiring tee times for play on Monday, May 18.
Both courses are using rules of operation based on the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing will be required, and play will be allowed by scheduled tee time only.
Golf carts will be available for use, but there can be just one person per cart.
The pro shops at both courses will be closed to the public, but golfers may call the pro shops to schedule a tee time, and payment will be taken by credit card over the phone. No cash will be accepted.
Lakeview's driving range will also operate by reservation only. All spots on the range are 10 feet apart, and golfers must call to schedule a time to use the range.
To schedule a tee time or for more information, call Juniper Hill at 502-875-8558 or Lakeview at 502-695-5870.
Information may also be found at the Franklin County Fiscal Court website, franklincounty.ky.gov, and the City of Frankfort website, frankfort.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.