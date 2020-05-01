Two Kentucky Air National Guard C-130s flew over the Capitol on Friday as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to COVID-19 response efforts.

The flyover started at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville at 3 p.m. and flew over the Capitol around 3:14 p.m., before continuing on to Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington.

“It is a privilege for the men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, essential personnel and all military service members providing support and resources during this time,” said Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription