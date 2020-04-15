Kentucky-Colonels-Nominate-a-Colonel.jpg

LOUISVILLE — The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) is contributing $1 million to the Team Kentucky Fund, which was developed by Gov. Andy Beshear to deliver financial aid to those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Board of Trustees approved an immediate contribution of $1 million from our organization’s trust fund to Team Kentucky Fund for our citizens who find themselves in dire need of everyday necessities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." HOKC Commanding General Hal Sullivan said. 

"Demands are great and the time is now to step forward. Gov. Beshear called upon Kentuckians to join together and help provide aid and hope where it’s most urgently needed and it’s in the Kentucky Colonel spirit to do so.”

The Commonwealth of Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet oversees the Team Kentucky Fund. For more information on the Team Kentucky Fund, go to ppc.ky.gov.

