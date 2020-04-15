LOUISVILLE — The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) is contributing $1 million to the Team Kentucky Fund, which was developed by Gov. Andy Beshear to deliver financial aid to those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our Board of Trustees approved an immediate contribution of $1 million from our organization’s trust fund to Team Kentucky Fund for our citizens who find themselves in dire need of everyday necessities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." HOKC Commanding General Hal Sullivan said.
"Demands are great and the time is now to step forward. Gov. Beshear called upon Kentuckians to join together and help provide aid and hope where it’s most urgently needed and it’s in the Kentucky Colonel spirit to do so.”
The Commonwealth of Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet oversees the Team Kentucky Fund. For more information on the Team Kentucky Fund, go to ppc.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.