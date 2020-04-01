Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that Kentucky had 93 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the disease.
One of the new cases is in Franklin County, confirmed by Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker. The new case, which brings the county's total to six, is a 53-year-old woman who is self-isolating.
The state had a total of 687 confirmed cases and 20 deaths as of Wednesday evening. The most recent deaths were a 60-year-old man in Daviess County and a 67-year-old woman in Hopkins County.
"Our rate of increase is lower at this point than we anticipated, and that's a good thing overall for our health care capacity," Beshear said.
While Wednesday's 93 new cases were fewer than the 114 cases confirmed Tuesday, Beshear said Kentuckians must remain diligent in fighting the disease.
"We're in a surge," he said. "We knew it was coming, and the next two weeks, not just a couple weeks, but the entire month is critical.
"Everyone has to give everything they've got. The ramifications of what we've been doing will show up two weeks later."
Among the steps taken so far have been social distancing, closing nonessential businesses and limiting restaurants to drive-through and carryout service.
Social distancing proved to be a challenge last weekend, when good weather brought large groups of people outside, and Beshear said citizens must do better this weekend.
"It's supposed to be beautiful this weekend," he said, "and we can't have a repeat of last weekend."
For more information about the disease, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
