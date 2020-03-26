coronavirus.jpg

Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases grew by 50 on Thursday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 248 confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory virus in the state after the largest single-day increase.

As of Thursday, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County since the outbreak began.

Beshear said during his daily press conference there had been no new deaths in the state. Through Thursday, five Kentuckians had died due to COVID-19.

As the state works on rolling out drive-through testing, Beshear said Frankfort will be the site of a test run early next week.

Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, told The State Journal that Kentucky Emergency Management is overseeing the event and using FCHD’s drive-through model plan, like with Three for Free events. 

During a Three for Free event, people to visit the drive-through and bring three canned goods for the food pantry to receive a flu shot. Parker said the event served as a simulation of a mass vaccination event. 

Parker said the date, time and location of the COVID-19 testing is not scheduled yet, but the drive-through testing will be for a limited number of people who meet certain criteria.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, asked people who are well or mildly sick to stay home.

“If you are mildly sick, stay home and self-isolate,” Stack said. “... We need all the health care capacity for the severely ill.”

However, if you think you need care, Stack said, seek care.

Beshear is asking mayors and county judge-executives to monitor parks and other public areas.

“If people aren’t following social distancing, shut them down,” he said.

Beshear said the state has spent around $8 million on equipment needed to treat and test for COVID-19, including personal protection equipment such as gloves, gowns, face shields and masks.

“I will spend as much as it takes,” he added.

Beshear said he believes Kentucky is preventing the spread of COVID-19 better than neighboring states.

Reminding Kentuckians the next two to three weeks is critical, Beshear said “it’s game time.”

How well Kentuckians practice social distancing determines how fast the virus spreads and how long it will take for all the social distancing measures to be lifted.

