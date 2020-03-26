Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases grew by 50 on Thursday.
Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 248 confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory virus in the state after the largest single-day increase.
As of Thursday, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County since the outbreak began.
Beshear said during his daily press conference there had been no new deaths in the state. Through Thursday, five Kentuckians had died due to COVID-19.
As the state works on rolling out drive-through testing, Beshear said Frankfort will be the site of a test run early next week.
Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, told The State Journal that Kentucky Emergency Management is overseeing the event and using FCHD’s drive-through model plan, like with Three for Free events.
During a Three for Free event, people to visit the drive-through and bring three canned goods for the food pantry to receive a flu shot. Parker said the event served as a simulation of a mass vaccination event.
Parker said the date, time and location of the COVID-19 testing is not scheduled yet, but the drive-through testing will be for a limited number of people who meet certain criteria.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, asked people who are well or mildly sick to stay home.
“If you are mildly sick, stay home and self-isolate,” Stack said. “... We need all the health care capacity for the severely ill.”
However, if you think you need care, Stack said, seek care.
Beshear is asking mayors and county judge-executives to monitor parks and other public areas.
“If people aren’t following social distancing, shut them down,” he said.
Beshear said the state has spent around $8 million on equipment needed to treat and test for COVID-19, including personal protection equipment such as gloves, gowns, face shields and masks.
“I will spend as much as it takes,” he added.
Beshear said he believes Kentucky is preventing the spread of COVID-19 better than neighboring states.
Reminding Kentuckians the next two to three weeks is critical, Beshear said “it’s game time.”
How well Kentuckians practice social distancing determines how fast the virus spreads and how long it will take for all the social distancing measures to be lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.