Scheduled for August and September, the Kentucky Senior Games have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The board made the decision to call off the games, which feature a series of 25 sports for those 50 and older, during a meeting on May 28.
“Without a national policy in place for reducing the dangers of the coronavirus, for the safety of all participants, officials and volunteers, the events have been cancelled,” Frank Miklavcic, director of the Kentucky Senior Games, explained, adding the board regrets having to cancel, but sees no other choice.
The event is a qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Alternative qualifying methods are being used for next year’s event.
“Basically, if you qualified in 2016 or 2018 for the Birmingham, Alabama, or Albuquerque, New Mexico, games, you are qualified for 2021,” he stated. “There will be a registration period for all those qualified athletes.”
Those who did not compete in a qualifying games, can sign up during an open registration period.
Due to the cancellation of the games, the board of directors has made a decision to assist non-profits across Kentucky by providing grants for outdoor exercise programs for seniors. For more details and applications for grants, visit kentuckyseniorgames.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.