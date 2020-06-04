090719_SeniorGames_hb-4.jpg

Greg Barnes, 59, of Frankfort, Catherine Bishop, 70, of Versailles, Michael Copeland, 68, of Louisville, Terry Foody, 71, of Lexington, and Jennifer Smith, 54, of Frankfort, take off at the start of the Kentucky Senior Games 1500 meter cross country event in 2019 at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Scheduled for August and September, the Kentucky Senior Games have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board made the decision to call off the games, which feature a series of 25 sports for those 50 and older, during a meeting on May 28.

“Without a national policy in place for reducing the dangers of the coronavirus, for the safety of all participants, officials and volunteers, the events have been cancelled,” Frank Miklavcic, director of the Kentucky Senior Games, explained, adding the board regrets having to cancel, but sees no other choice.

The event is a qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Alternative qualifying methods are being used for next year’s event.

“Basically, if you qualified in 2016 or 2018 for the Birmingham, Alabama, or Albuquerque, New Mexico, games, you are qualified for 2021,” he stated. “There will be a registration period for all those qualified athletes.”

Those who did not compete in a qualifying games, can sign up during an open registration period.

Due to the cancellation of the games, the board of directors has made a decision to assist non-profits across Kentucky by providing grants for outdoor exercise programs for seniors. For more details and applications for grants, visit kentuckyseniorgames.com.

