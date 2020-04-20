Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that Kentucky has passed 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 102 new cases announced Monday. Beshear said the number is artificially low because many labs are closed on Sundays. The statewide total was 3,050 confirmed cases.
"We're over 3,000, a place we always knew we'd be," Beshear said. "In fact we thought it would be significantly higher at this period, but you're flattening the curve."
With six new deaths announced Monday, the state total is 154, or 5% of total cases.
Beshear said there will be a ceremony Tuesday to honor those who have died from COVID-19 as the state total surpassed 150. The ceremony will be conducted by the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard, with wreaths being presented at the Lincoln statue in the Capitol Rotunda.
Drive-through testing begins Tuesday in Pikeville, Somerset, Madisonville and Paducah. More than 30,000 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
An update on unemployment was given by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
The state's call center now employs more than 1,000 people, up from 12 before the coronavirus pandemic. The state has processed twice as many claims since March 8 as it did in all of 2019.
Coleman said the wait time for those calling has gone from two hours to six minutes and that where the center handled about 1,200 calls a day two weeks ago, it can now take 25,000 calls daily.
"I feel good about the fact we're starting to turn a corner in being able to take on more calls and more claims are being processed," she said, "but i want to assure you we're working diligently to help those of you still struggling."
