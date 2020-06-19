The state's COVID-19 cases are up to at least 13,454 after Gov. Andy Beshear announced 258 new cases in a press release Friday.
Beshear also announced two new deaths, a 95-year-old male in Franklin County and a 68-year-old male in Harlan County.
Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said the county didn't have any new deaths and its number of deaths stands at four. The death in Franklin County was one that the governor hadn't been announced previously.
The state's number of coronavirus-related deaths is 522.
A total of 3,516 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.
The state has more than 180 sites for testing. Information on registering for a testing site can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.