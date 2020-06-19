COVID cases 061920

The state's COVID-19 cases are up to at least 13,454 after Gov. Andy Beshear announced 258 new cases in a press release Friday.

Beshear also announced two new deaths, a 95-year-old male in Franklin County and a 68-year-old male in Harlan County.

Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said the county didn't have any new deaths and its number of deaths stands at four. The death in Franklin County was one that the governor hadn't been announced previously. 

The state's number of coronavirus-related deaths is 522.

A total of 3,516 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

The state has more than 180 sites for testing. Information on registering for a testing site can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

