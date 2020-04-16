041420_DriveThruTesting_hb_web-1.jpg

Health care workers walk into a tent at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Lakeview Park on Monday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that drive-through COVID-19 testing in Frankfort will increase.

After receiving feedback, the state and Kroger announced the drive-through COVID-19 testing sites will be able to test up to 334 people per day and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on testing days.

Frankfort’s Lakeview Park became the first drive-through testing site in the state on March 31, but testing was quickly halted before resuming this week.

As of Thursday, the site has tested 640 people for COVID-19, Beshear said.

Starting next week, Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville will join Frankfort and Kenton County in offering drive-through testing.

To find out if you qualify for testing, visit krogerhealth.com/covidtesting

Beshear announced 159 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 2,429.

One of those new cases is a 10-day-old infant from Lincoln County.

As of Thursday evening, Franklin County remained at nine confirmed COVID-19 cases.

With seven new deaths, the death toll grew to 129 Thursday.

Beshear said with an increase in testing and with the number of test results waiting to be verified, he expects Friday to see the highest jump in new confirmed cases thus far.

