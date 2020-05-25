Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II presented the Board of Regents Finance and Administration Committee with a budget adjustment and reduction in force update detailing operational efficiencies and eliminating staff positions totaling approximately $4.6 million, or 9.6%, of the campus budget last week.

“COVID-19 has required Kentucky State University to investigate a variety of options to reduce operational expenses," Brown said. "This reduction in force is a difficult decision and process for any campus community. The new realities of telecommuting and hybrid instruction have long-term implications for how we manage colleges and universities. 

"Kentucky State values our students and our workforce, but mission continuity and institutional viability are parallel commitments. This is the first step in responding to the end of year response to the pandemic and in preparation for budget forecasts.”

Brown also presented a proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. 

“Kentucky State must keep an eye out for every fiscal constraint in order to stay financially healthy during this pandemic," he said. "I appreciate the campus community for contributing to this complex process and I am grateful for their thoughtful recommendations.”

KSU's next Board of Regents meeting is June 4.

