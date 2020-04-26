On the night before some health care offices will be able to reopen, Gov. Andy Beshear reported the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state have eclipsed the 4,000 mark.
“It’s still out and it’s still spreading, but all in all we continue to believe we have plateaued,” the governor said after announcing a total of 202 new cases and three deaths statewide.
“This is the lowest death total we’ve had in a while and for that I am so grateful,” he said, adding that one of the new reported deaths was a patient of a long-term care facility.
Beshear announced one new positive case of COVID-19 in Franklin County, but Franklin County Health Department Public Health Director Judy Mattingly could not confirm the new case Sunday evening.
"We have not received any reports today other than five negative tests from the state lab, which is always good," she told The State Journal.
The number of confirmed cases in Kentucky is 4,074. Currently, 308 patients are hospitalized and 166 are in intensive care units. The number of patients who have recovered is 1,511.
In Franklin County, there have been 13 positive cases. Of those, nine have recovered and four are active.
"I believe the first part of this week we will have some (more patients) move to recovered," said Brittany Parker, deputy director at the health department.
On Monday, the state will allow some nonurgent/emergent health care services to reopen using certain guidelines. Allowable services listed by Beshear are hospital outpatient settings; clinics and medical offices; physical therapy and chiropractic offices; optometrists; and dental offices.
In order to reopen, the offices must screen employees and patients with temperature checks; follow enhanced workplace and hand sanitizing practices; make hand sanitizer available throughout the office; procure personal protective equipment from normal supply chains; and wear facial masks.
“Just because you can open tomorrow doesn’t mean you should unless you are able to comply with all the requirements,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Department of Public Health commissioner.
“From a public health standpoint, from a medical standpoint, we would probably prefer to wait even longer before lifting any restrictions. But we’re trying to balance competing societal needs: people’s need to get back to work, people’s need to perform other important functions in society, people’s need to pursue their lives, with the need to keep people safe.”
With partners like Kroger, Walgreen’s and Walmart, the state is also ramping up COVID-19 testing. This week testing will be available at 11 locations across the state.
“We’d like to have at least 24,000 tests a week if not more,” Beshear added.
