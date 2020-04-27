Franklin County’s landfill voucher program will be back this Saturday.

Judge-Executive Huston Wells made the announcement during the city's and county’s joint COVID-19 weekly press conference on Monday.

The program at Benson Valley Landfill was temporarily halted due to COVID-19.

“Slowly but surely, we’re all getting back to what used to be normal,” Wells said.

Frankfort-Franklin County residents are eligible for four landfill vouchers per year and they can be redeemed on Saturdays at one load per household.

Vouchers cannot be used for heavy construction debris including shingles and concrete, tires and white-good appliances. 

Benson Valley Landfill will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Access to the landfill vouchers and more information is available at franklincounty.ky.gov/trash-vouchers/

In addition to the landfill program, Wells said he’s working on ways to open more of Lakeview Park.

Last Tuesday, the park reopened to walking only after being closed for drive-through COVID-19 testing.

As the weather gets warmer and more businesses start to reopen, Wells, Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker urge everyone to keep practicing social distancing.

Parker said everyone should wear homemade cloth masks in public, especially in the grocery stores and other businesses where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing.

Parker said it’s also still important for everyone to frequently wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, use hand sanitizer, refrain from touching their face and stay home if they feel sick.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” May said about the fight against COVID-19.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, there were still 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County since the outbreak began, officials said. Four cases are active and nine patients have recovered.

For more information about COVID-19, visit frankfortema.org and kycovid19.ky.gov

