The Franklin County Health Department believes the latest COVID-19 case announced by Gov. Andy Beshear is actually a positive antibody test.

FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said during the Frankfort-Franklin County COVID-19 weekly update Monday that after further investigation, the health department is not 100% certain but believes the case Beshear announced on Sunday is a person who had COVID-19 in the past since their blood tested positive for antibodies. The person is no longer infected with COVID-19, Mattingly said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Antibody blood tests, also called antibody tests, check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus… Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections.”

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Franklin County’s positive COVID-19 case count remained at 13, with 12 of those victims having fully recovered from the virus.

No one in Franklin County has died from COVID-19 complications.

