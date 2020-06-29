Even though the state's limit on gatherings was increased to 50 people Monday, community leaders are urging citizens to continue social distancing and hand hygiene.
“If we see cases spike here in Frankfort … the city and the county are going to have to put more restrictions in place, and that’s going to slow our economic recovery,” Mayor Bill May said during Monday’s weekly COVID-19 update by community leaders.
According to the latest numbers from the Franklin County Health Department, a total of 136 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Two patients remain hospitalized and 42 cases, or 31%, are considered active.
Forty-three local victims are in long-term care facilities; 89 people have recovered; and five Franklin Countians have died from the virus.
Julie Mattingly, public health director, said about half of the Franklin County people diagnosed with COVID-19 have not experienced any symptoms.
Statewide, 117 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 15,347 since the pandemic began. Gov. Andy Beshear noted that one new case is from Robertson County, which means all 120 of Kentucky’s counties now has logged at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
“This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks: This disease is everywhere, and because of that, we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe,” he said. “While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful.”
Two new deaths were reported Monday, raising the total to 560 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
Lakeview Park reopened rental and venue services and baseball fields were to reopen with a 50-person limit on Monday. Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells emphasized that park areas are sanitized between rentals.
Even though the Fourth of July is this weekend, the city’s firework display has been postponed until Sept. 4 due to social distancing guidelines.
May reminded Frankfort residents that shooting airborne and explosive fireworks within the city limits is illegal. He said emergency dispatchers have received a slew of calls in recent weeks about illegal fireworks being set off in neighborhoods.
“We have to be very cognizant of how we treat other people around us,” Wells said, encouraging county residents to stop shooting fireworks at 11 p.m.
