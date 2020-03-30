Dear editor,

I have never written to a newspaper in my entire life. However, after reading the letter to the editor “Beshear is promoting fear by closing businesses, churches” (March 24), I felt that I needed to address this unbelievable letter.

I'd like to know in what world is Mr. Blackburn living? Gov. Andy Beshear has done nothing but try to protect the people of Kentucky from a virus that has no cure and is relentless in its impact and transmission.

He is not trying to control our lives; he is trying to protect us.

Has Mr. Blackburn not read a newspaper or at least watched some news reports (aside from Fox News)? If he believes that President Donald Trump has the welfare of the American people at heart, he is sadly mistaken. Trump has nothing on his mind except helping the wealthy and his rich donors.

Please remember: "We will get through this. We will get through this together."

Thank you, Gov. Beshear, for putting the people of Kentucky first.

Marcella Breidert

Frankfort

