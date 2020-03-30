Dear editor,

The great elected governor of Kentucky has stated that clothing stores and car sales, jewelry and several others are not considered essential and have to be closed, but liquor stores are considered to be essential and are able to remain open along with letting restaurants serve it to-go with people driving by to pick it up? Seriously?

This is what you voted for, but why am I surprised? He was backed with abortion money and you elected him! And you wonder why the world thinks and we’re hillbillies and dumb as a box of rocks!

Sheree Storms

Cadiz

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription