Dear editor,

In regards to the letter “Beshear is promoting fear by closing businesses, churches” (March 24) about how Gov. Andy Beshear is causing trouble by closing businesses, let me just say that the person who wrote that has no respect whatsoever — considering how serious the virus is and the deaths it has caused around the world.

Let me tell this person to stop being greedy and trying to oppose the ban. I am a disabled Army medic who has seen Ebola face-to-face. I know this virus is not Ebola, but it has taken lives.

It is people like him who cause more deaths to our elderly community. What would he say if his family died from someone else's carelessness? What if someone carried this virus to them?

It is sickening to know there are people like him who think they have that right.

Billy Whalin

Harrodsburg

