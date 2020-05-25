So many things have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but one staple of the season remains.
That’s the Paul Sawyier Public Library summer reading program, which begins Monday, June 1, in a different format.
This year’s program will be a virtual one.
“We want everyone to know the library is always there to serve,” said Erinn Conness, the library’s youth services manager who heads up the program.
“We’re always looking for new ways to provide information and services. The summer reading program is really important for kids to make sure they keep reading and don’t lose the skills they learned in school.
“And we want it to be fun. If you get the right materials to kids at the right time, you can have lifelong readers.”
The goal for the program, which runs through July 31, is to have children read 35 days this summer.
“We’d love for them to be reading library books,” Conness said, “but we understand reading can look different. It can look like someone at a computer learning to play a game, it can look like someone reading a cereal box or a newspaper.”
Participants will earn virtual badges for every few days they read, for signing up, completing challenges and finishing the program.
They will need to download the software app Beanstack Tracker to keep track of what they read, and there will be a weekly drawing for a pizza party to be delivered to a family or a Skype or FaceTime phone call from a favorite princess or super hero.
There will be a theme each week, and families may pick up kits that feature activities to do that are related to the theme.
The library will have $50 gift card grand prizes for each grade level.
The program is open to people of all ages, and adults earn a chance at the grand prize for every three books they read.
Conness, who has worked at the library for 16 years, said the reading program has been a popular summer activity.
“Honestly, we see thousands of community members each summer,” she said. “We have big events and performances.”
In-person events have been canceled, but there is a chance some of the events may be available virtually.
The program is free, but registration is required, including for families to be able to pick up the activities kits.
Those interested may register at https://pspl.beanstack.com/reader365.
