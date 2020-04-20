No one tested positive for COVID-19 at the Franklin County Health Department’s drive-through testing event Friday.
“We have been so fortunate in Franklin County and commend our residents for doing their part in flattening the curve and their part in decreasing the number of positive cases to help with those benchmarks the governor has been discussing,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly told The State Journal on Monday.
The drive-through testing event at Lakeview Park had the capacity to test 120 people for the virus, but just 42 people were tested.
Regarding the low turnout, FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker suspects it's because everyone who needed to be tested received a test at one of the sessions sponsored by the state and Kroger at Lakeview earlier in the week.
"We also had a small window for advertisement as this was a fast-evolving event," she added.
FCHD collaborated with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, Homeland Security, Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells for the free testing event.
Parker said there are no current plans for another drive-through testing event in Frankfort in the immediate future.
During Friday's Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell said all the tents and supplies would be broken down and removed from Lakeview Park.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, there remained 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County since the outbreak began, Mattingly said.
Nine people have recovered from the virus while two cases remain active.
Over the weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that nine additional people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County, which would have nearly doubled the number of confirmed cases.
But FCHD officials were able to only confirm one of those as of Monday.
Mattingly said they were still unsure whether any of the eight additional cases referenced by Beshear are actually residents of Franklin County.
“We assume that the tests were done through the drive-through testing event earlier in the week from Kroger,” Mattingly said of state-sponsored testing at the same site. “That was open to several counties and may have just been assigned to Franklin County as positive cases.”
Mattingly added there is a level of statistical error when working with real-time data. As the data is verified and corrected, it can take some time to “trickle down” to the local level.
“We are still digging and searching to find if those are truly positive cases of Franklin County or of another county and where the discrepancy is,” she said.
FCHD only reports and investigates cases involving Franklin County residents.
