Since it launched on Thursday, 17 donors have contributed thousands of dollars to the Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund.
The fund is a partnership of the Blue Grass Community Foundation, Franklin County Community Fund, Franklin County and City of Frankfort.
Jane Higgins, director of regional initiatives with Blue Grass Community Foundation, told The State Journal that as of Monday afternoon $2,828 had been raised from 17 donors. The Franklin County Community Fund also contributed $6,776 to the relief drive, bringing the total to $9,603.
During Monday’s weekly COVID-19 press conference held by Frankfort, Franklin County and Franklin County Health Department officials, Regina Wink-Swinford, president of the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County, announced the organization recently received a $10,000 grant.
The grant was awarded through a regional Coronavirus Relief Fund that the Blue Grass Community Foundation and United Way of the Bluegrass launched last month.
Wink-Swinford said lots of peanut butter and macaroni and cheese had already been purchased to help those in need.
The food pantry served 11,000 people in Franklin County last year and Wink-Swinford expects the pantry will serve more this year due to the economic crisis created by COVID-19.
According to the donation website, the Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund will “provide critical support to vulnerable populations in Franklin County who are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.”
Donations will provide grants to nonprofit organizations with “strong experience delivering services related to food, healthcare, childcare, transportation and the elderly.”
Based in Lexington, Blue Grass Community Foundation is also helping Harrison, Madison, Woodford, Rowan counties with their community relief fundraisers.
According to its website, Blue Grass is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals, families, businesses, communities and other nonprofits establish charitable funds.
The Franklin County Community Fund is an affiliate of the Blue Grass Community Foundation and previously sponsored the "On the Table" events where people could come together to discuss local issues.
Layne Wilkerson serves as chair of the Franklin County fund's board and Stephen Clatos serves as vice chair.
Kristin Cantrell, Harry Carver, Nash Cox, Elizabeth Hardy, Joe Johnson, Libby Marshall and Jana Sturm also serve on the board.
Wilkerson is running for Frankfort mayor and Carver is running for city commission, but they joined the advisory board prior to COVID-19 and launching their campaigns for elected office.
According to a Friday press release from Blue Grass, the fund's board of advisers and Mayor Bill May, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell will be deciding how the COVID-19 funds are distributed.
To donate to the Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund, visit https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/franklin-covid19.
Checks can be mailed to Blue Grass Community Foundation Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund at 499 E. High St. #112 Lexington, KY 40507.
Checks should be made payable to the Blue Grass Community Foundation with Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund written on the memo line.
Donations are tax-deductible.
