Three Frankfort nonprofit organizations received more than $8,000 from the Frankfort-Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund.
The fund, which launched April 16, is a partnership of the Blue Grass Community Foundation, Franklin County Community Fund, Franklin County and City of Frankfort.
“More than 100 people have donated over $25,000 to help their neighbors in Frankfort and Franklin County. I’m proud of our community’s response and proud to be a part of this organization. With your continued support we can do even more to help those struggling in our community,” said Joe Johnson, a Franklin County Community Fund Board Member.
The response fund's purpose is to provide grants to nonprofit organizations with “strong experience delivering services related to food, healthcare, childcare, transportation and the elderly" and that are negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the donation website reads.
The Frankfort Immigration Assistance Network (FIAN), The Sunshine Center and Franklin County Women and Family Shelter received the first three grants totalling $8,200 from the fund, according to a press release.
FIAN received $2,500 to provide Save A Lot gift certificates for families in need to purchase food, fresh produce and other essential supplies.
To provide food and shelter to victims of domestic violence and child abuse, The Sunshine Center received $2,700.
The Franklin County Women and Family Shelter received $3,000 to provide shelter, food, transportation and personal care needs to women and children experiencing homelessness.
Based in Lexington, Blue Grass Community Foundation is also helping Harrison, Madison, Woodford, Rowan counties with their community relief fundraisers.
According to its website, Blue Grass is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals, families, businesses, communities and other nonprofits establish charitable funds.
The Franklin County Community Fund is an affiliate of the Blue Grass Community Foundation and once sponsored the "On the Table" events for people to come together to discuss local issues.
To donate to the Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund, visit https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/franklin-covid19
Checks can be mailed to Blue Grass Community Foundation Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund at 499 E. High St. #112 Lexington, KY 40507.
Checks should be made payable to the Blue Grass Community Foundation with Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund written on the memo line.
Donations are tax-deductible.
