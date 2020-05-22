Sunset Memorial Gardens group

Sunset Memorial Gardens honored local veterans and frontline workers at a small ceremony Friday. Seated are Burnett Napier and Christene Napier. In the back row, from left, are Butch Graves, Bud Richie, Bart Powell, Bernard Green, Walter Chisholm, Brandi Clark, Lana Peach and Jeff Fannin. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Lana Peach and Ronnie Day of Sunset Memorial Gardens didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic nix their plan to recognize local veterans and frontline workers this holiday weekend. Although the gathering was small in size, it was big in heart and appreciation.

“We just wanted to do a short service to honor our heroes,” Peach explained prior to the ceremony.

Burnett and Christene Napier

World War II veteran Burnett Napier talks with his wife, Christene, prior to the start of the Memorial Day service at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

One of the oldest veterans in Frankfort, 95-year-old Burnett Napier, who served in World War II and is a Navy Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient, was among the honorees, who also included Bart Powell, Anderson County EMS director; Brandi Clark, a nurse at Dominion Senior Living; and Versailles Assistant Fire Chief Ed Murner, who couldn’t attend due to an emergency.

Bud Richie

Bud Richie bows his head in prayer during the Memorial Day service at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

“These heroes have dealt with crisis situations that most of us can’t imagine,” said Minister Jeff Fannin, telling the small group that they represent all heroes around the world.

Bart Powell

Bart Powell, Anderson County EMS director, was honored at Friday's Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

“It’s much more than just a job for every one of you — it’s who they are.”

Clark said she was grateful for the recognition, as the past few months as a caregiver have been difficult not just for her, but her patients as well.

Brandi Clark

Brandi Clark, a nurse at Dominion Senior Living, was an honoree at the Memorial Day service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Friday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

“With everyone quarantined they can’t get out and do activities,” she told The State Journal, adding that it can be depressing. “I’ll just be glad when we can get back to some sort of normal.”

