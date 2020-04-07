Logan’s Roadhouse, which has eight Kentucky locations, including one in Frankfort, has fired all of its employees, and its parent company, Craftworks, has temporarily closed all restaurants until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based in Nashville, Logan’s Roadhouse opened its 5,600 square-foot restaurant at 141 Bizzack Blvd., near Cracker Barrel, in March 2013. At the time, the business brought 130 jobs to the area.
A report in Restaurant Business Online stated that the debtor-in-possession withdrew financing because of the “unprecedented” coronavirus outbreak.
Craftworks said it intends to reopen the restaurants but is unsure if it will be able to.
“The debtors hope that they will be able to restart their operations at some point in the future, but there are many preconditions to a restart, including the obtaining of financing, the hiring of staff, and the ability to create a coherent and profitable business plan,” Craftworks wrote in a court filing.
Logan’s Roadhouse has 261 locations nationwide. Other Kentucky locations are two each in Louisville and Lexington and one each in Florence, Richmond and Hopkinsville.
