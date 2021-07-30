Courthouse

Franklin County's circuit and district court judges have issued a new policy requiring all people entering the Franklin County Courthouse to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times.

Judges may impose additional measures such as social distancing and may limit the number of people permitted inside the courtroom.

The new policy is in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the state as well as recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending masking for indoor activities.

In addition, a person who meets any of the following criteria will not be allowed into the Franklin County Courthouse:

• Displays symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.

• Has been instructed to self-quarantine by a doctor, hospital or health official.

• Has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.

• Has not been fully vaccinated and has come in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription