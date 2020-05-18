With Phase 1 reopenings continuing this week, Gov. Andy Beshear talked about contact tracing at his daily press conference Monday.
Retail shops can reopen on Wednesday and restaurants can reopen, at 33% capacity, on Friday.
Also on Friday, gatherings of 10 or fewer people will be permitted. Guidelines are in place for the Phase 1 reopenings.
Beshear announced that Mark Carter has been named executive adviser for the state's contact tracing program.
Both men urged Kentuckians to answer if they are called by someone with the program.
What people will be asked to do if they've been in contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID-19 will depend on proximity and duration, Beshear said.
"We've seen very little spread in transient activity like going to the grocery store," he said. "You may get a call saying you need to self-quarantine, you had direct contact, long enough exposure, this is what you need to do.
"Or it may be you're told you were in the general area, monitor your symptoms, get tested. There's a low risk, but you need to know."
Beshear announced there were 122 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 138 cases Monday for a statewide total of 7,935 cases since the pandemic began. A total of 2,785 people, or 35%, have recovered from COVID-19.
There were also three deaths Sunday and and nine Monday, all in Jefferson County.
There have been 145,238 tests administered statewide, and there are 31 testing sites across the state this week, including two in Lexington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.