The Franklin County Health Department reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.

That brings the county's total to 655 cases since the pandemic began in March.

According to FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker, the majority of local COVID-19 victims have experienced fever, chills, cough and a loss of taste and smell.

There are 79 active cases, including 35 in the community and 44 in schools, which includes K-12 and college students and staff.

Deaths from the virus remain at 14 for the county, and 562 Franklin County residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state's COVID numbers during a press briefing Monday.

He reported 456 new confirmed cases of the virus for a statewide total of 66,939 since the pandemic began.

“Last week we had almost 5,000 cases in Kentucky – the most we have ever had. Now what we believe that we are seeing, I believe we’re seeing it nationally, is the start of a new escalation,” the governor said. “As we come toward a fall season and winter, where more people are going to be inside and we know the virus spreads faster, we’ve got to do better than this. We can’t be casual right now.”

An additional five deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 1,162.

At least 1,373,577 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate Monday was 4.41%.

At least 11,787 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

