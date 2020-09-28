The Franklin County Health Department reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.
That brings the county's total to 655 cases since the pandemic began in March.
According to FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker, the majority of local COVID-19 victims have experienced fever, chills, cough and a loss of taste and smell.
There are 79 active cases, including 35 in the community and 44 in schools, which includes K-12 and college students and staff.
Deaths from the virus remain at 14 for the county, and 562 Franklin County residents have recovered from COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state's COVID numbers during a press briefing Monday.
He reported 456 new confirmed cases of the virus for a statewide total of 66,939 since the pandemic began.
“Last week we had almost 5,000 cases in Kentucky – the most we have ever had. Now what we believe that we are seeing, I believe we’re seeing it nationally, is the start of a new escalation,” the governor said. “As we come toward a fall season and winter, where more people are going to be inside and we know the virus spreads faster, we’ve got to do better than this. We can’t be casual right now.”
An additional five deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 1,162.
At least 1,373,577 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate Monday was 4.41%.
At least 11,787 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.