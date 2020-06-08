The number of Franklin Countians who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 14 over the weekend.
More than half of those cases are residents or staff at long-term care facilities.
During a press conference featuring city and county leaders on Monday, Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly said Franklin County has 87 total cases.
Of those, 49 cases, or 56%, are active and 36 patients have recovered. Only five people have needed to be hospitalized since Franklin County’s outbreak began in March.
Mattingly said two remained hospitalized as of Monday.
According to state data, 47 of the 87 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County are either a resident or staff member at a long-term care facility.
Franklin County has also seen two COVID-19 related deaths, both in long-term care facilities.
According to state data, both of those deaths were Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation residents. A 72-year-old man became the first person to die due to COVID-19 related complications on Wednesday. An 82-year-old woman became the second person to die due to complications from the virus on Friday.
Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation is located at 117 Old Soldiers Lane, off the West Frankfort Connector. State data shows the facility has had 29 residents test positive, with 23 cases still active.
Sixteen staff members have tested positive for the virus, but only 13 of those cases remain active.
“We continue to work with the local, state and federal entities following all reporting guidelines for COVID-19,” said Frankfort Care spokesperson Ashley German on Thursday. “To protect the privacy of our residents and their families, we will not be releasing any additional details at this time. Like you, we grieve the loss of any life taken by this disease. While we understand that COVID-19 disproportionately affects vulnerable populations like those we care for, that does not lessen the grief for their families and loved ones.”
German said her statement from Thursday was still accurate as of Monday. As for any new cases over the weekend, German said she did not have any to report.
Bradford Square Care and Rehabilitation Center, at 1040 U.S. 127 South, has had two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents as of Friday, according to state data. One resident has recovered while another positive case in a resident remains active.
The facility is reporting no COVID-19 related deaths.
"COVID-19 is an unprecedented situation that many families are dealing with right now - regardless of the facility their loved one may be in across the country," said Bradford Square spokesperson Lori Mayer. "No one ever thought that their elders would ever have to deal with a worldwide pandemic. That is why we have been so stringent on visitation restrictions and a whole host of other precautions."
Mayer said residents and patients are being screened for symptoms three times a day and staff is being actively screened for COVID-19 as well.
Mattingly urged the public to continue to wash their hands frequently, wear a mask in public and practice social distancing.
Those who have recently participated in a large gathering, such as a protest, are urged to get tested for COVID-19 at least seven days after the event, even if you are not showing symptoms.
If infected, the virus can take up to seven days to show up on COVID-19 test, which is why those who may have been exposed to the virus are asked to wait a week before getting tested.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, vomiting, body aches, chills, extreme tiredness and/or sudden loss of taste and smell. Those symptoms typically appear five to seven days after exposure.
To find a place to get tested for COVID-19, visit kycovid19.ky.gov
Last week, the FCHD hosted a drive-thru testing event. Mattingly said none of the 85 people tested for COVID-19 were positive for the virus.
FCHD is hosting another drive-thru testing event this week, but all of the appointment slots are filled.
Mattingly said the health department is looking to host another drive-thru testing event in mid-July.
