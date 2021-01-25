Since the coronavirus pandemic started in March the Franklin County Health Department has confirmed more than 2,800 cases of the virus.
On Monday, the health department reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the county total to 2,828 cases ever reported. That number represents roughly 5.5% of the county's population.
There are 193 active cases of the virus in Franklin County, including 153 in the general population, 37 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and three in long-term care facilities.
The health department also announced that two more Franklin Countians died while positive for the coronavirus. A total of 35 county residents have died and 2,600 have recovered.
Since the start of January, FCHD has recorded 717 new COVID-19 cases, including 277 last week alone. Both the monthly and weekly case counts are records.
On the state’s incidence rate map, which is the average daily new coronavirus cases over the past seven days per 100,000 population, the county remains in the red zone at 64.2. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25.
FCHD has received 2,000 COVID vaccine doses and administered 1,908, officials said.
Those numbers cover the weeks prior to this week. The 92 vaccine doses that had not been given from those 2,000 will be given this week.
