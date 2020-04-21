Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

A new COVID-19 case in Franklin County was announced Tuesday.

The patient is a 32-year-old woman who is self-isolating, according to Brittany Parker, Franklin County Health Department deputy director.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began to 12. Of that number, nine patients have recovered.

At FCHD's drive-through testing site at Lakeview Park on Friday, 42 people were tested, but none were positive for the virus.

FCHD only reports and investigates cases involving Franklin County residents.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription