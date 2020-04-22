How will the COVID-19 crisis impact Franklin County’s unemployment rate?
According to a data firm used by the Kentucky Capital Development Corp., Franklin County is better off than many counties in the region.
KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw shared data from Chmura, a labor data analytics company, that shows Franklin County’s job loss vulnerability index is low.
“The job loss vulnerability index is a measurement of the negative impact that the coronavirus crisis can have on employment based upon a region's mix of industries,” Bradshaw said.
According to recent nationwide data from Chmura, an average index score is 100.
Bradshaw explained that an index of 200 would indicate a job loss rate twice as large as the national average.
Franklin County’s job loss vulnerability index score is 77.85 — lower than all contiguous counties.
Bradshaw credits the low score to Franklin County’s "diverse group of employers and the large number of public administration, utilities, health care and manufacturing jobs."
"Economists project these types of employers will have no or little long term job contraction," she said.
Although restaurants and tourism are struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic, there are other industries in Franklin County that are thriving.
“We just happen to have the right combination of those healthy industries; that is allowing us to score a better ranking than other communities,” Bradshaw said.
Bordering counties Scott, Woodford, Owen, Henry, Shelby and Anderson all have higher job loss vulnerability index scores than Franklin County.
Henry, Woodford and Owen counties still rank below the national average at 85.81, 94.75, and 99.7, respectively.
Anderson and Shelby counties' job loss vulnerability index scores rank slightly higher than the national average at 101.64 and 106.44, respectively.
“The vulnerability index only measures the impact potential related to the mix of industry employment,” Bradshaw added. “The index does not take into account variation due to a region's rate of virus infection, nor does it factor in local government's policies in reaction to the virus.”
While this doesn’t mean the unemployment rate won’t grow due to COVID-19 crisis, Bradshaw is hopeful and believes this data is a good indicator that Franklin County won’t be as hard hit by the crisis as other counties.
Bradshaw says there are businesses in Franklin County right now who are flourishing and need employees, but can’t find any.
On the flip side, there are businesses struggling to survive.
“Restaurants can never, no matter how many to-go orders they get, can never meet the demand that they had when they had an inside seating area,” Bradshaw said. “While they try very hard with some creative plans for trying to fill the gap, there’s just going to be a gap.”
While a date for reopening the local economy has not been set, Bradshaw encourages every business to start preparing now.
“Every business right now should be determining how they are going to make their customers feel safer once they’re allowed to come back in business because that is where the customers will go,” Bradshaw said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.