New Leash on Life Angel Tree

New Leash on Life, 415 W. Broadway, is collecting donations, food and supplies for its Angel Tree program. (Photo submitted)

Due to coronavirus precautions, New Leash on Life, at 415 W. Broadway, will be closed this weekend. However, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, the thrift store will be open by appointment only.

“The appointments are needed to limit the number of shoppers in the store to four at all times,” the Franklin County Humane Society, which runs the shop, said in a press release.

Shoppers must call 502-352-2229 to reserve a one-hour visit.

New Leash on Life is also collecting food and supplies as part of its Angel Tree program and donations for the new Franklin County Humane Society animal shelter.

All sales at the thrift shop benefit the humane society.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription