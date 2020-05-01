Gov. Andy Beshear is taking Saturday off from his daily press briefings on COVID-19.
That doesn't mean it will be quiet at the Capitol.
A Kentucky Freedom Rally is scheduled for Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at the Capitol.
"I hope any demonstration is just done safely," Beshear said at Friday's press conference. "Every decision I've made hasn't been political, it hasn't been anything. It hasn't even (been) meant to be controversial.
"All of it has been based on advice from experts and public health to save lives, and with the UK study we know we've saved thousands of lives. I hope we made all the right decisions, we probably made a couple of wrong decisions, but they've all been aimed at helping people. If you disagree, disagree in a way that isn't going to hurt you."
A study out of the University of Kentucky released earlier this week estimated that the stay at home policy has saved about 2,000 lives.
Beshear reviewed the dates for Phase 1 reopenings, specifically talking about houses of worship, which are allowed to reopen on May 20.
"Some want to wait longer than May 20," he said. "We've gotten great proposals from the faith community. We want to do it the right. Just because you can open doesn't mean you should. Trust your faith leaders if it takes a little longer."
Beshear said the state budget could have a shortfall of $500 million in the executive branch because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Transportation Cabinet budget would have a more severe shortfall by percentage but less by dollars.
The current fiscal year ends June 30, and the shortfall could put the state in a precarious position when the next fiscal year begins July 1.
"It is so severe the federal government has to step in and do something," Beshear said. "It would be just as impactful in the Great Recession, and on top of the Great Recession, we have everything it takes to defeat COVID-19.
"If federal government doesn't help, this recession will be longer, deeper and more painful, and everyone will feel the brunt."
Beshear announced there were 177 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 4,879. There were eight new deaths for a statewide total of 248.
Beshear's daily press conferences will resume Sunday at 5 p.m.
