Editor's Note: This article was revised at 1:11 p.m. Monday to update the number of COVID-19 victims in Franklin County who have recovered.
Those who attended a mass gathering in Kentucky over the weekend are now required by law to self-quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear issued the executive order Friday, announcing that Kentucky State Police would be reporting license plates from cars at mass gatherings to local health departments.
As of Monday morning, no one in Franklin County would be receiving a knock on the door from the health department notifying them of a mandatory quarantine.
Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal on Monday the health department did not receive any reports of mass gatherings over the weekend.
“To our knowledge all Franklin County residents cooperated and did not host any mass gatherings (church or family) this past weekend,” Parker said. “We are so proud of all of our residents and commend everyone for doing their part in flattening the curve and think the rise in cases elsewhere and not here is a direct reflection of everyone’s great social distancing efforts.”
As of Monday, there were eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. Seven of those patients had made a full recovery.
Beshear issued Friday's executive order after several churches across the state pubilcized intentions to hold Easter services on Sunday in defiance of an earlier executive order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.
“This is the only way we can make sure your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Beshear said on Friday.
The executive order did not apply to drive-in services at houses of worship as long as those services followed social distancing guidelines. The order also applied to any mass gathering, not just houses of worship.
On Saturday, Beshear said he was only aware of seven churches across the state planning to hold an in-person mass gathering.
The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that KSP placed notices on at least 50 cars parked outside Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview on Sunday. Those who attended will have to self-quarantine for two weeks.
