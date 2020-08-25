The Franklin County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for the first time in two months.
Each workday since June 24, the FCHD has recorded at least one new case.
According to Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, one new coronavirus case was added to Monday’s total, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 444 since the pandemic began.
Currently, 51 cases in the community are active; 379 people have recovered; and 14 deaths are coronavirus-related.
The health department also announced that there are no active COVID-19 cases in local long-term care facilities. There were 17 active cases on Monday.
“We tested 60 individuals today at the testing event and will be hosting our next event Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector,” Parker said.
During his daily press conference Gov. Andy Beshear stated that Franklin County is one of 16 counties with a positivity rate of 10% or higher, according to the White House's weekly report. Neighboring Shelby County was also listed.
Beshear reported 688 new cases in Kentucky, raising the total number of cases to 44,568 since the pandemic began.
Of the nearly 700 new cases, 96 are in children 18 years and younger.
Currently, 593 state residents are hospitalized with the coronavirus; 151 patients are in ICU; and 81 are on ventilators.
The state’s testing positivity rate was slightly higher at 5.07%.
Ten new COVID-19-related deaths were announced Tuesday. A total of 895 Kentuckians have died since the pandemic began in March.
